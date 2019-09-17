American Financial Group Trimmed Its Legg Mason (LM) Holding by $3.42 Million; Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 178,569 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 14,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 182,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.51 million, down from 197,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.83. About 7.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 120,000 shares to 850,595 shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.06M for 10.79 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.