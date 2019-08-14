American Financial Group Trimmed Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc acquired 20,089 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.13M shares with $125.97M value, up from 1.11M last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $240.18B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $133.33. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY

American Financial Group Inc decreased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 38.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc sold 200,000 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 315,000 shares with $10.24 million value, down from 515,000 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $14.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 3.16 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.67 million for 8.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year's $0.93 per share. CFG's profit will be $433.67 million for 8.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Loving Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:CFG) 4.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial Q2 results beat; NIM declines – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Chase adds Somerville, Chinatown branches to local lineup – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 21,353 shares to 2.11M valued at $213.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Linde Plc stake by 48,650 shares and now owns 819,213 shares. Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 14.30% above currents $133.33 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 7. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.