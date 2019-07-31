American Financial Group Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Kimco Realty (KIM) Share Price Rose, Bp Plc Has Boosted Its Position

Bp Plc increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 109.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 2.91 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $92.07. About 2.88 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Net $846M; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc, a North Dakota-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0.55% stake. First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 0.02% or 2,545 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Capital Limited has invested 4.84% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Greatmark Prns has invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bristol John W & Incorporated owns 289,403 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Co stated it has 18,289 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 44,172 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 185,150 shares. 16,339 were reported by Atria Investments Ltd Liability. Anderson Hoagland And Communications has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 3,090 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP owns 6,900 shares.

