American Financial Group Raised Stake in Viacom New (VIAB); Tpg-Axon Management LP Boosted Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holding by $2.27 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 1.03M shares traded or 84.46% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 785,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45M, up from 695,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.14 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BAKISH CONCLUDES REMARKS; 25/04/2018 – lt’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New Series!; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – BET Her and Bumble Present the 8th Annual WEEN Awards Hosted by Amanda Seales on Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Los Angeles; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM IS SAID TO NOW PLAN TO MAKE COUNTER-PROPOSAL TO CBS:CNBC; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID – CNBC, CITING

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 30,000 shares to 300,600 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ellington Financial Inc.

