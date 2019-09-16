American Financial Group Position In Gray Television (GTN) Was Lifted; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Tiger Management Has Raised Stake

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 52,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 973,647 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.25M, up from 921,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 5.46 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHR; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to target about $4.5 billion for energy deals – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD – BLACKSTONE AGREES TO ACQUIRE VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed King of Designer Handbag Becomes a Billionaire; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Raises Bet on Warehouses With Growth of E-Commerce; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST FOR $7.6B IN CASH; 06/03/2018 – HELICAL PLC HLCL.L – HELICAL PLC ANNOUNCES THAT IS HAS EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO SELL MAGNUS PORTFOLIO OF 20 LOGISTICS ASSETS TO REAL ESTATE FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND M7 REAL ESTATE FOR £150M; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B TRANSACTION

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 850,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, up from 730,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 150,156 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN)

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 352,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,624 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $20,137 was bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR. $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 54,003 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability accumulated 3.45 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Penn Mngmt Inc has invested 1.06% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). D E Shaw & Inc invested in 0% or 10,599 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Finance has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Cls Investments Llc invested in 0.01% or 10,579 shares. Amer Intll Gp Inc reported 57,907 shares. 850,595 were reported by Fin Gru. 79,149 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Lc accumulated 222 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset owns 11,200 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd has 74,629 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Voloridge Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Television Launches Syndicated Weekend Political Show with Greta Van Susteren â€œFull Court Pressâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gray’s InvestigateTV Receives Two First Place National Headliner Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone to acquire Dream Global REIT for C$6.2B – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Shake Shack, Shopify And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Blackstone (BX) Said to be in Talks to Buy MGM Resorts’ (MGM) Bellagio, MGM Grand – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone And Tallgrass Further Discredit The MLP Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.