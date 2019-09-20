American Financial Group Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Boosted by $2.70 Million; As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Share Price Rose, Harding Loevner LP Increased Its Holding

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 52,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The hedge fund held 2.81M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.06M, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 95,979 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 4.49M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,476 shares to 233,037 shares, valued at $436.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 167,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.