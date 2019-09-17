American Financial Group Maintains Position in Viacom New (VIAB); Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $2.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 67.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 57,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 142,260 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, up from 84,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 2.76M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: US media giant Comcast has announced a £22 billion rival bid for Sky in a move that threatens Rupert Murdoch’s; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 785,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45M, up from 695,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 1.20M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms NAI’s B1 CFR, and assigns B1 rating to new bank credit facility; outlook stable; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.43 BLN IN QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 352,425 shares to 560,624 shares, valued at $30.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap accumulated 496,022 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp reported 753,623 shares. Lipe & Dalton stated it has 1,292 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Twin Mngmt owns 254,925 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Yacktman Asset Lp reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 15,580 are owned by Centurylink Investment Mngmt. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.44% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mcdonald Capital Ca invested 7.45% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,323 shares. 28,812 are held by Wilkins Inv Counsel. Allen Limited Liability owns 0.43% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 26,253 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 202,362 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Tru Com Na stated it has 13,805 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability has invested 1.76% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Foothills Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 97,280 shares.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,834 shares to 18,375 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,607 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).