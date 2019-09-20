American Financial Group Lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position by $18.68 Million as Market Value Rose; Stewart & Patten Co Has Raised Texas Instruments (TXN) Position

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07 million, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 66,545 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBGI); 26/03/2018 – Sinclair Pharma in Talks to Secure New Distribution Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN and NBC, but defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after “fake news” speeches by local anchors; 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Engel: Engel, House Dems Urge DOJ to Conduct Antitrust Review of Proposed Sinclair/Tribune Merger; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds; 17/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL BOOSTED XLNX, SBGI, FCAU, PKE, RDCM IN 1Q: 13F

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 4,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 117,134 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.44 million, up from 112,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.63. About 1.86M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 90,000 shares to 785,000 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 33.64 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ATSC 3.0 Field Tests Prove Out High-Quality Video to Fixed and Mobile Devices – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INGN, SBGI, PANW – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Acquires 20% Interest In YES Network – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advsrs reported 8,203 shares stake. Northern Tru holds 897,175 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,152 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 771,234 shares. Hilltop Inc invested in 0.11% or 9,600 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 10,273 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 64,938 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 3,914 shares. Fort Lp invested in 624 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 19,952 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 45,975 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0% or 50,855 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 829,876 shares in its portfolio. 25,000 were reported by Cyrus Capital Ptnrs L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.12% or 56,305 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 0.99% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Schnieders Management Limited reported 2,552 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp has invested 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 101 shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 108 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 742,316 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 13,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,731 shares. Homrich & Berg has 15,279 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 430,194 shares. Fca Tx has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).