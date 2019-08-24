American Financial Group Lowered Position in Citigroup (C) as Market Valuation Rose; Okumus Fund Management LTD Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Increased as Valuation Declined

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 715,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49M, down from 815,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 2.83 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Lc holds 0% or 34,189 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). State Street has 2.95 million shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability owns 24,486 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 917,800 are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Moreover, Schroder Group has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). J Goldman & Limited Partnership reported 13,534 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 194,300 shares. Eos Mngmt LP accumulated 0.22% or 60,000 shares. Citadel Lc accumulated 527,931 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Lc has 405,200 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 616,487 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 690,315 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J had bought 2,500 shares worth $22,700.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.