American Financial Group Increased Position in Viacom New (VIAB) by $2.61 Million as Share Value Rose; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Decreased Stake

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 785,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45M, up from 695,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.14 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – VIACOM TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN DAY ZERO; 02/04/2018 – CBS considers all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 02/04/2018 – CBS Would Value Viacom Below Current Market Value: Report — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C, EST. 79C; 30/04/2018 – Viacom Unveils Viacom Digital Studios @ First-Ever Digital Content NewFront

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 167,702 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30M, down from 175,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 965,290 shares traded or 31.90% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,600 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.77 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

