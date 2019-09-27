American Financial Group Inc/O (AFG) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Cut Stake; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake as Share Price Declined

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 17,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 259,614 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77 million, down from 277,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc/O (AFG) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 14,177 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 17,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc/O for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 154,026 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39 million for 13.72 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Financial Group, Inc. and Its Insurance Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Co-CEO & Co-President S Craig Lindner Sold $5. … – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Great American division CEO exits – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 1.25 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 5,194 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 16,772 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Next Grp Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 6 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 20,990 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 725,952 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Lifeplan Group Incorporated holds 0.05% or 914 shares in its portfolio. Financial Architects invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 137,600 are owned by Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com invested in 20,280 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.02% stake.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,663 shares to 62,733 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 16,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Invest Mgmt holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 42,754 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt Incorporated, Indiana-based fund reported 25,852 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 5,691 shares. Benin Management owns 8,893 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,916 shares. Professionals accumulated 150 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.39% or 80,560 shares. American Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 50,000 shares. Perkins Capital reported 18,875 shares. Acropolis Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,529 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sector Gamma As holds 9.85% or 1.35M shares. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 0.32% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,919 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss ESMO Highlights – Business Wire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.