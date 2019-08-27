American Financial Group Inc. (AFGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Financial Group Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|United Insurance Holdings Corp.
|15
|0.68
|N/A
|0.03
|377.67
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Financial Group Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides American Financial Group Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|United Insurance Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0.3%
|0.1%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for American Financial Group Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|United Insurance Holdings Corp.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
United Insurance Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 30.72% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both American Financial Group Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 38.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Financial Group Inc.
|-0.27%
|0.51%
|-0.54%
|-0.31%
|0.47%
|1.7%
|United Insurance Holdings Corp.
|-7.28%
|-22.29%
|-27.7%
|-29.54%
|-44.95%
|-31.83%
For the past year American Financial Group Inc. has 1.7% stronger performance while United Insurance Holdings Corp. has -31.83% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors United Insurance Holdings Corp. beats American Financial Group Inc.
