American Financial Group Inc. (AFGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 15 0.68 N/A 0.03 377.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Financial Group Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides American Financial Group Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for American Financial Group Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

United Insurance Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 30.72% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Financial Group Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 38.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7% United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. has 1.7% stronger performance while United Insurance Holdings Corp. has -31.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors United Insurance Holdings Corp. beats American Financial Group Inc.