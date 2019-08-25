American Financial Group Inc. (AFGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Both American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.49 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Financial Group Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of American Financial Group Inc. shares and 59.3% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7% Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.