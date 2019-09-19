American Financial Group Inc. (AFGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 100 2.79 N/A 6.14 17.48

In table 1 we can see American Financial Group Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American Financial Group Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Financial Group Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s potential downside is -3.97% and its consensus target price is $110.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Financial Group Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats American Financial Group Inc.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.