American Financial Group, Inc. (AFGE) Trades at $25.98 After Triangle; German American Bancorp (GABC) Sellers Decreased By 0.57% Their Shorts

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFGE) formed triangle with $25.20 target or 3.00% below today’s $25.98 share price. American Financial Group, Inc. (AFGE) has $10.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 7,283 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) has risen 0.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.47% the S&P500.

German American Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GABC) had a decrease of 0.57% in short interest. GABC’s SI was 1.09 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.57% from 1.09M shares previously. With 59,900 avg volume, 18 days are for German American Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GABC)’s short sellers to cover GABC’s short positions. The SI to German American Bancorp Inc’s float is 4.76%. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 20,633 shares traded. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 15.51% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 30/04/2018 – German American Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 21/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Announces Completion of 5 Branch Network Purchase; 22/04/2018 – DJ German American Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GABC); 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – AFTER DEAL COMPLETION, ANTICIPATED THAT A BOARD MEMBER OF FIRST SECURITY WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF GERMAN AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, & FIRST SECURITY, REPORT MERGER PACT; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GERMAN AMERICAN’S EPS DURING 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING COMPLETION; 28/03/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Since March 15, 2019, it had 39 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $615,581 activity. SEGER THOMAS W bought $114,000 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) on Friday, March 22. Bawel Zachary W bought $20,005 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) on Monday, July 15. 71 shares valued at $2,107 were bought by Snowden Raymond Ward on Monday, April 15. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Ramsey Chris A bought $8,255. 1,000 shares valued at $28,350 were bought by KLEM U BUTCH on Monday, March 25. Fine Marc D bought $5,001 worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) on Monday, July 15. KELLY JASON M bought $702 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.66, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold German American Bancorp, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 9.77 million shares or 5.31% more from 9.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) for 30,397 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) for 7,691 shares. Btim reported 182,008 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) for 30,975 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 133,093 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 28,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 13,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,721 shares in its portfolio. 14,814 are owned by Old Savings Bank In. Lynch Assoc In owns 27,817 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Vanguard has invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Captrust Finance has invested 0% in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC). Citigroup holds 0% or 8,269 shares.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $862.75 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. It has a 14.68 P/E ratio. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.