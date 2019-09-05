American Financial Group, Inc. (AFGE) At $26.00 Forms Top; Shorts at Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Raised By 9.66%

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) had an increase of 9.66% in short interest. GPOR’s SI was 23.83 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.66% from 21.73M shares previously. With 3.64 million avg volume, 7 days are for Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s short sellers to cover GPOR’s short positions. The SI to Gulfport Energy Corporation’s float is 15.18%. The stock increased 6.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 6.06 million shares traded or 24.44% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $412.84 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 0.82 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc Commerce reported 0.38% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability reported 18,666 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 77,894 shares. Quantbot Techs L P has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 117,648 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 533,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Comm Na reported 7,549 shares. Clark Cap Management Gp owns 241,463 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1.11M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset has 121,900 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 143,603 shares. Chilton Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 29,989 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 263,092 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Among 3 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp has $8 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $5.08’s average target is 96.14% above currents $2.59 stock price. Gulfport Energy Corp had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $2.25 target. Jefferies downgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) rating on Monday, July 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $6.5 target. Wells Fargo maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.