American Financial Group Inc. (AFGE) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Contrasting side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.84 N/A -3.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Financial Group Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Financial Group Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Financial Group Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. 0.09% 0.12% 0.66% 1.64% 0.19% 1.97% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -7.98% -1.2% -4.03% -5.8% -16.58% 11.2%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.