American Financial Group Inc. (AFGE) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Contrasting side by side

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 67 1.76 N/A 3.70 19.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Financial Group Inc. and Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Financial Group Inc. and Selective Insurance Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.6%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. 0.09% 0.12% 0.66% 1.64% 0.19% 1.97% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.87% 4.91% 7.69% 9.74% 28.62% 16.51%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors American Financial Group Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.