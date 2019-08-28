American Financial Group Inc. (AFGE) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Markel Corporation 1,056 1.91 N/A 37.36 29.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of American Financial Group Inc. and Markel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American Financial Group Inc. and Markel Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Financial Group Inc. and Markel Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77.4%. Competitively, 1.9% are Markel Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7% Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. was less bullish than Markel Corporation.

Summary

Markel Corporation beats American Financial Group Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.