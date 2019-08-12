American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 100 1.22 N/A 7.87 13.01 Chubb Limited 142 2.18 N/A 8.11 18.86

Demonstrates American Financial Group Inc. and Chubb Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Chubb Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to American Financial Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. American Financial Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Chubb Limited, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

American Financial Group Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Chubb Limited’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

American Financial Group Inc. and Chubb Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

Meanwhile, Chubb Limited’s average target price is $157.38, while its potential upside is 0.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. shares and 93% of Chubb Limited shares. Insiders held 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Chubb Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. has weaker performance than Chubb Limited

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Chubb Limited beats American Financial Group Inc.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.