American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) Analysts See $2.02 EPS; Snyder Capital Management LP Lifted By $359,365 Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding

Snyder Capital Management LP increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 3.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Snyder Capital Management LP acquired 8,765 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)'s stock declined 1.91%. The Snyder Capital Management LP holds 262,519 shares with $10.77M value, up from 253,754 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 12,978 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500.

Analysts expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report $2.02 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 0.98% from last quarter's $2.04 EPS. AFG's profit would be $180.83 million giving it 12.96 P/E if the $2.02 EPS is correct. After having $2.02 EPS previously, American Financial Group, Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 43,764 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold American Financial Group, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Com has 4,636 shares. Paloma Management reported 0.05% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 25,190 shares. Sit Inv Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 35 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 36,018 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Svcs Corp accumulated 255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. London Of Virginia accumulated 2,700 shares. Pitcairn Commerce stated it has 4,671 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 357 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.18% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Keybank National Association Oh owns 8,735 shares. Prudential owns 461,811 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

American Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.37 billion. It operates through four divisions: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $131,204 activity. $131,204 worth of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was sold by VON LEHMAN JOHN I on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on July 04, 2019

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $88,108 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $92,000 were sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH on Monday, January 28. The insider BOYD WILLIAM S bought 2,500 shares worth $113,125. The insider Theisen Randall S sold 2,370 shares worth $109,233.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 2.16 million shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 151,796 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Arrowstreet Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 687,063 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 3.84 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt has 354,709 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Company invested in 5,594 shares. Sirios Management LP stated it has 0.18% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 118,032 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 320,724 shares. Westwood Gru Inc reported 1.99 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 151,803 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 58 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa has invested 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Among 2 analysts covering Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Western Alliance Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 15.