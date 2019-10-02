American Financial Group Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Lifted by $3.03 Million; Financial Architects Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holding by $567,000; Share Value Declined

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189,000, down from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.65. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 366,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.06M, up from 336,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $101.82. About 218,227 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.33 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,843 shares to 12,043 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 19,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 5,663 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.13% stake. America First Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clark Cap Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kentucky-based Cullinan Assoc has invested 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian LP holds 547 shares. 804 are owned by Vista Ptnrs. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 208,773 shares. Oakwood Limited Company Ca invested in 4,881 shares. Cordasco Finance Ntwk stated it has 76 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Blair William & Company Il holds 2.89% or 266,992 shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg invested in 0.3% or 2,986 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 38,856 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability has invested 5.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capstone accumulated 1,388 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles Capital Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Hound Llc invested in 1.34 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc accumulated 148,059 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,298 shares stake. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp holds 14,235 shares. 7,900 are owned by Hillsdale Investment Mgmt. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 6,384 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,076 shares. King Luther Management Corp invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cls Invs Ltd Liability holds 343 shares. 45,320 were reported by Davenport And Ltd. Tiger Legatus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 85,200 shares. Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,010 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 42,777 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 209,127 shares to 261,604 shares, valued at $14.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Pdvwireless Inc.

