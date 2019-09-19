American Financial Group Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Boosted by $2.70 Million as Shares Declined; Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined While Doheny Asset Management Lowered Position

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 4.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 9,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 39,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 13.03M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $119.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,380 shares to 21,193 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure N V F (NASDAQ:QURE).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.86% Yield (INTC) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: MCD, INTC – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grab Intel Stock While You Can Get It at These Prices – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.47 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

