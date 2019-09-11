American Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $2.55 Million; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Position in Intel (INTC) Trimmed by $636,000 as Share Value Declined

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 5.13M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 380,570 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.44M, down from 392,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 11.95 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 13.88 million shares. Westchester Cap Management Incorporated owns 233,270 shares for 5.36% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Co Va reported 2.76% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% or 23,281 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.92M shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,757 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust invested in 0.61% or 373,320 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.65% or 7.41 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 44,987 shares. Todd Asset Llc holds 1.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 830,287 shares. Trust Com Of Oklahoma, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 17,078 shares. Hugh Johnson Limited Co owns 30,858 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Middleton & Com Ma stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 49,970 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 232,899 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.05 billion for 10.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares to 63,773 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Piedmont Advsr Inc invested in 0.02% or 31,988 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 46,795 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Park Natl Corporation Oh has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 32,872 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has invested 0.08% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 3,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 879,977 shares. Atria Invs Ltd holds 0.01% or 11,617 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability stated it has 1.1% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Boyar Asset holds 1.74% or 129,632 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 260,823 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Alps Advsr accumulated 22,714 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald also bought $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Wednesday, August 7.