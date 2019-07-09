American Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $6.20 Million; Hoplite Capital Management LP Cut Agilent Technologies (A) Position by $21.79 Million; Stock Declined

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59 million, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 1.45M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 715,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49M, down from 815,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 5.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 01/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S KALVARIA SAYS THERE’S MORE POTENTIAL FOR CASH SALES; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.26 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.6% or 3.37 million shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited holds 0.13% or 22,365 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 2.55M shares stake. Nippon Life Global Americas has invested 0.71% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1,252 are held by Advsr Ltd Lc. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 340,998 shares. Hennessy, California-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 89,657 shares. 32,863 are owned by Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma. Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.77% or 181,375 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Com invested in 1.06% or 110,657 shares. Century has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 69,887 shares. Ellington Mngmt Llc has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amer Natl Registered Advisor Inc holds 0.5% or 14,610 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi builds market share in secondary CLO trading – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FTE Networks Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Camber Energy Provides Final Agreements Related to its Preferred C Shareholder to the NYSE American in Connection with its Planned Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charter, cable groups propose alternative C-band plan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Greenhaven Assocs owns 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 10,700 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 63,908 shares. Citigroup invested in 434,800 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 283 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 41,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Blair William And Il holds 0% or 6,429 shares in its portfolio. Allstate reported 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bessemer Securities Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund stated it has 0.11% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 91,569 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 9,351 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 309,839 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. McMullen Michael R. had sold 17,491 shares worth $1.31 million.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agilent: An Excellent Company At Average Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Be Disappointed With Their 83% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) And Taking A 96% Loss Square On The Chin – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.