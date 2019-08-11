American Financial Group Has Trimmed Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holding By $3.80 Million; Triple-s Management (GTS) Has 0.81 Sentiment

American Financial Group Inc decreased Invesco Ltd (IVZ) stake by 14.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc sold 200,000 shares as Invesco Ltd (IVZ)’s stock declined 11.89%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 1.18M shares with $22.79 million value, down from 1.38 million last quarter. Invesco Ltd now has $7.69B valuation. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 6.59 million shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Invesco names Tom Sartain senior portfolio manager; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 1.5% Position in Blackline; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 37.3%; 26/04/2018 – Invesco Raises Quarterly Dividend to 30c From 29c; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco FTSE UK HDLV: Net Asset Value(s); 12/03/2018 – Invesco expands Global Solutions Team to meet the evolving needs of clients; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 02/05/2018 – GP Wealth and Invesco Partner to Bring Advisors New Online Service Platform; 24/04/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Triple-s Management Corp (GTS) investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 42 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 52 sold and trimmed stakes in Triple-s Management Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 18.89 million shares, up from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Triple-s Management Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 39 Increased: 27 New Position: 15.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company has market cap of $623.23 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred well-known provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 101,395 shares traded or 2.74% up from the average. Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) has declined 27.28% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation for 536,295 shares. Pzena Investment Management Llc owns 1.34 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cna Financial Corp has 0.16% invested in the company for 32,828 shares. The New York-based Lakewood Capital Management Lp has invested 0.13% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 125,400 shares.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $267.80M for 7.18 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.