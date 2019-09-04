American Financial Group Has Lowered Lennar (LEN) Position; Heitman Real Estate Securities Lowered By $7.47 Million Its Agree Realty (ADC) Position

American Financial Group Inc decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc sold 25,000 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 25,000 shares with $1.23 million value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $16.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 2.23M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Agree Realty Corp (ADC) stake by 23.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 108,259 shares as Agree Realty Corp (ADC)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 358,239 shares with $24.84M value, down from 466,498 last quarter. Agree Realty Corp now has $3.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 311,853 shares traded or 9.92% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. $642,000 worth of stock was bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26. On Monday, July 1 the insider Agree Joey bought $3,174. On Wednesday, June 26 Erlich Craig bought $63,680 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.49 million for 24.61 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 90,255 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). 52,678 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). 13,354 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Comerica Financial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 38,652 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd reported 420 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 72,964 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 311,142 shares. Naples Global Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). First Advsrs LP invested in 0.01% or 55,316 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,913 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Plante Moran Advsr Lc reported 100 shares. Aperio accumulated 0.01% or 27,005 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) stake by 73,274 shares to 804,868 valued at $28.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 57,306 shares and now owns 304,834 shares. American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) was raised too.

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Agree Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:ADC) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg invested in 1.12 million shares. 9,400 were reported by Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.06% stake. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 10,950 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 133,153 shares. 6,528 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Limited. Veritable LP stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 233,935 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. One Trading Lp accumulated 47,629 shares. Blair William And Communication Il invested in 0.01% or 18,384 shares. Globeflex Capital LP reported 0.22% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,146 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Farmers Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.99 million for 9.69 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.