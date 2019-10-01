American Financial Group Has Lowered Legg Mason (LM) Holding as Stock Rose; Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Visa (V)

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 598,332 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 4,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 80,985 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, up from 76,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 11.74 million shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co holds 6,057 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 71,132 shares. Webster Bancshares N A reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Altfest L J And, a New York-based fund reported 4,756 shares. First Personal Finance Service owns 9,786 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Diversified Tru has 25,791 shares. Daiwa Group owns 117,320 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Addenda Inc has 0.79% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 62,459 shares. 391 are owned by Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Zweig owns 178,192 shares. Phocas Financial stated it has 1,172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Viking LP holds 0.3% or 387,368 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability Com owns 265,019 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.01% or 3,459 shares. Perkins Coie Co invested in 2.05% or 25,964 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp, New York-based fund reported 571 shares. 10,025 were accumulated by Court Place Advsrs Ltd. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 138,425 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 23,496 shares. The California-based Ww Invsts has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 553,962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Roundview Ltd Liability has 41,970 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 68,550 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 34,680 shares. Moreover, Hightower Trust Service Lta has 0.05% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 11,264 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co holds 2.73% or 252,039 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 1,164 shares.