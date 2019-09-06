American Financial Group Has Lowered Its Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $1.48 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Iconiq Capital Decreased by $510,489 Its Stake

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 8,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 1.61M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 1.06M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML positive on UPS’ CFO hire – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Republic Investment Management Inc reported 186,917 shares stake. Pinnacle Associates holds 17,169 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pacific Inv has invested 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cambridge Research Inc reported 90,571 shares. Moreover, City Hldg Commerce has 0.86% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Northern reported 8.89M shares stake. Bollard Grp Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability holds 17,543 shares. Lmr Prns Llp owns 4,613 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 0.18% or 16,650 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Mgmt invested in 54,913 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0.31% or 2.55M shares. Silvercrest Asset Limited Company holds 19,346 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Maine-based Headinvest Limited Liability Company has invested 1.59% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 14.66 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 2,231 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 521,483 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kames Plc holds 0.07% or 41,317 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 291,211 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5,654 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated invested 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Dnb Asset As owns 44,959 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Contrarius Investment Limited owns 642,318 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd owns 24,633 shares. The Washington-based Washington Tru Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Bancorp Of America De holds 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 2.43M shares.