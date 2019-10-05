American Financial Group Has Lowered Invesco LTD (IVZ) Position by $1.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Conocophillips (COP) Shares Declined, Oakworth Capital Raised Position

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1291.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 84,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 90,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 6,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 5.12M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS -SOURCE, REUTERS DATA; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 4.30M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 02/04/2018 – Invesco Advisers Announces Officer Changes for all Invesco Closed-End Funds; 15/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 24/04/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE ACTIVE AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH MARCH 31 WERE $747.1 BLN; 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 5.57 million shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Harbour Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 19,017 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 30,412 shares. First City Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.24% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bourgeon Cap Ltd Com owns 18,236 shares. Jacobs And Com Ca holds 0.13% or 13,047 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Co owns 4,807 shares. 64,421 were accumulated by Boston Mgmt Inc. Comerica Bank has invested 0.22% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Provise Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,468 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 8,220 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mufg Americas invested in 116,877 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Parsons Mgmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 81,667 shares. Country Comml Bank invested 0.78% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.05% or 19,280 shares. Asset One Ltd stated it has 205,415 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer invested in 256,762 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,096 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% or 325,509 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invests America reported 68,673 shares. Blackrock reported 35.80M shares stake. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 80,435 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma invested in 4.02 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 92,308 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Everence Mngmt stated it has 20,392 shares. Gradient Ltd has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 490,062 shares.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $271.46 million for 6.85 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 200,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 58,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CANION ROD, worth $212,400 on Thursday, May 2. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.