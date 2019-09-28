American Financial Group Has Increased Position in Berkley W R (WRB) by $3.80 Million; Cna Financial Raised Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $3.32 Million as Share Price Rose

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 175,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57M, up from 117,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 56,819 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93M, up from 32,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 50,000 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $23.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ellington Financial Inc.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holding (NYSE:AXS) by 5,905 shares to 44,335 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 42,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,110 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group (NYSE:AIG).