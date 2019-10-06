American Financial Group Has Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Upped Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.70M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Hldg Group Inc holds 2.07 million shares. Meritage holds 69,125 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Ghp has invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 904,659 are held by Waddell And Reed. Canal stated it has 150,000 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Asset Strategies reported 7,981 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 55,200 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.23% or 22,145 shares. Palladium Ltd holds 0.03% or 7,017 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Prns LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Verition Fund Management Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 134,472 shares. Holderness owns 4,628 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability holds 0.73% or 31,122 shares. Inv House Lc accumulated 39,989 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 446,981 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $27.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pdvwireless Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Iberiabank has 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,562 shares. Essex Finance Services Incorporated invested in 2.11% or 3,769 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 94,475 shares stake. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,080 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 2.35% stake. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0.01% or 18,285 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 776 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo owns 32,381 shares. 311,596 are held by Proshare Advsrs Lc. Saratoga Research & Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 121 shares. Melvin Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 9.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greatmark Investment Prns holds 395 shares. Somerset Group Ltd owns 3.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,121 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 43,894 shares.

