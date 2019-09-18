American Financial Group Has Increased Gray Television (GTN) Holding; Earnest Partners Has Lifted Its Banco Bradesco (BBD) Holding

Earnest Partners Llc increased Banco Bradesco (BBD) stake by 17.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc acquired 2.41 million shares as Banco Bradesco (BBD)’s stock rose 2.01%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 16.40 million shares with $161.05M value, up from 13.99M last quarter. Banco Bradesco now has $63.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 6.39M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 05/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ sells shares in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco in auction; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-IPO of Brazil’s lntermédica has demand to price mid-range; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO VP MARCELO NORONHA SEES SMALL INCREASE IN CORPORATE DEMAND FOR LOANS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION; 13/03/2018 – NEW CEO OF BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO OCTAVIO LAZARI SAYS BANK STUDYING CLOSURE OF UP TO 200 BRANCHES THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS LOAN DISBURSEMENTS GREW NEARLY 30 PCT IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO SEES LITTLE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN DEBIT CARD FEES; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS GROWTH OF RETAIL LOAN BOOK WILL ACCELERATE IN THE COMING QUARTERS

American Financial Group Inc increased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 16.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc acquired 120,000 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 850,595 shares with $13.94M value, up from 730,595 last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 706,487 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Check Point Soft (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 11,747 shares to 948,748 valued at $109.69M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Msci South (EWY) stake by 13,547 shares and now owns 18,067 shares. Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 221,544 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 6.41M shares. Amer Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 850,595 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 315,047 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 720,984 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 10,599 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.21M shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 18,100 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 197 shares. Teton Advisors owns 248,120 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 25,077 are held by Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 54,003 shares. Granahan Investment Inc Ma holds 0.02% or 25,719 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. 7,500 shares valued at $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12. On Tuesday, August 13 HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 1,300 shares. On Friday, August 9 the insider Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568.

American Financial Group Inc decreased Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 50,000 shares to 1.13M valued at $23.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pdvwireless Inc stake by 30,277 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Ellington Financial Inc was reduced too.