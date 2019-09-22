American Financial Group Has Decreased Legg Mason (LM) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Edmp Decreased Stake

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 1.84 million shares traded or 185.89% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 44,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 120,000 shares to 850,595 shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 12,155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz & Associate Ltd has invested 2.95% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Prudential invested in 106,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The reported 141,204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 554,301 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd reported 8,850 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 5,219 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 153 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Com invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 10,110 are held by Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Huntington Bankshares holds 848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 5,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt Research reported 5,900 shares.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.08M for 10.65 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Bancorp & holds 2.67% or 302,301 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Ltd Company owns 1.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 64,226 shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 709,438 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Platinum Inv Ltd holds 0.05% or 35,700 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 110,308 shares. 1.04M were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp. 233,999 were reported by Community Ser Gp Ltd Company. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 109,117 shares. Schulhoff And Co owns 42,338 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 494,758 shares. Verity Verity Lc holds 2.95% or 247,755 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 28,610 shares stake. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Inc invested in 2.43% or 713,582 shares.