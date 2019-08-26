American Financial Group Has Decreased Citigroup (C) Position as Market Value Rose; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Holds Position in Adtran (ADTN)

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 715,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.49M, down from 815,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 18.00 million shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 772.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 53,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 59,973 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 6,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 316,926 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 03/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2018; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 74,909 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $254.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 55,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 579,227 shares, and cut its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

