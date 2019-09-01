American Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $3.76 Million; Wagner Bowman Management Has Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $351,058; Market Valuation Rose

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Asset Strategies holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,545 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Financial Advisory Service invested in 1,454 shares. 7,906 were reported by Baker Avenue Asset L P. Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 0.62% or 3.72M shares in its portfolio. Country Club Com Na accumulated 7,803 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Homrich And Berg owns 107,941 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has 1.92% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,139 shares. Voya Ltd Liability accumulated 1.95M shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 21,290 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management owns 2,968 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Prns Limited owns 122,500 shares. 222,619 were accumulated by Umb Financial Bank N A Mo.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ttl Intl (VXUS) by 12,508 shares to 201,747 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Inv Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2,340 shares. Atria Ltd Com holds 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 16,339 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hilton Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Terril Brothers has 1.18% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 39,720 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.21% or 6,251 shares. 15,883 are held by Hills Retail Bank Trust. Stock Yards Retail Bank Tru has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Burt Wealth holds 945 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.17 million shares. Sivik Glob Health Lc reported 60,000 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,591 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & Com has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Company owns 7,177 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.