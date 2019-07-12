American Financial Group Has Cut Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $6.40 Million; Financial Advantage Cut Its Position in Merck & Co New (MRK) by $4.35 Million

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, down from 515,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 4.47M shares traded or 13.29% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 53,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 233 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 53,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 17.66M shares traded or 57.42% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019716 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF 4-6 PCT ON 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Com reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Etrade Capital Management holds 0.14% or 58,119 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs holds 0.66% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 79,728 shares. Dearborn Partners Llc has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Poplar Forest Capital Limited Company has 2.96% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 143,088 are held by First Allied Advisory Services. 11,773 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Uss Investment Management Limited has invested 1.61% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 139,553 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc. Sabal Trust stated it has 2.75% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Snow Cap Limited Partnership reported 5,320 shares stake. New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sterling Mngmt Lc invested 1.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Private Na holds 59,101 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Drug Stocks Getting Smashed – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces CDC ACIP Votes to Provisionally Recommend Shared Clinical Decision-Making for Vaccination of Adults Ages 27-45 with GARDASIL9 & Harmonization of Catch-up Vaccination – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oh, By the Way, This Clinical Trial Didn’t Work – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.83 billion for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0.18% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Cypress Capital Mngmt holds 1.42% or 236,950 shares. Lenox Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Pl Cap Advsrs Lc owns 1.8% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 191,000 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp owns 1,880 shares. Prudential Fincl has 1.60 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Mariner has invested 0.29% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 11,178 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co invested in 37,503 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Miller Howard Ny holds 1.61% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc reported 201,531 shares. Bailard has 99,071 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 236,847 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Court Place Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 165,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio.