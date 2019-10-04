American Financial Group Has Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $2.70 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose While Boltwood Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $597,683

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 5.48 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 7,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, down from 18,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 80,640 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.34 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Perk up Your Portfolio with Starbucks – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Starbucks, Roku, and Universal Display Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Stock Has Multiple, Positive Catalysts – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AT&T, Starbucks and Church & Dwight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Down. but Nasdaq Falls Harder – Barron’s” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 17,783 shares. Cedar Rock Cap Limited owns 9.43 million shares. Holderness Invests has invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Scotia Cap owns 397,711 shares. Wms Partners Ltd has invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Harbour Ltd Liability invested in 4.09% or 69,131 shares. Cambridge Advisors has invested 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 295,535 shares. 381,290 are held by Raymond James Financial Advisors. Parsons Mngmt Ri owns 23,856 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Mount Vernon Md invested in 3.15% or 45,808 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hills Commercial Bank And Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 37,450 shares. Barbara Oil accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Macroview Mngmt Ltd accumulated 55 shares.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 30,000 shares to 300,600 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pdvwireless Inc.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “With Any Turnaround Already Priced In, Avoid Rite Aid Stock – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CVS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Lyft, GM Rise Premarket; Slack, Mallinckrodt Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health stops selling Zantac – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iowa Comml Bank has 0.66% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,306 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.26% or 29,574 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc reported 18,221 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 1.98 million shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.39% or 29,437 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 419,063 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Leavell Invest Inc invested in 8,166 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Edmp holds 3.14% or 62,954 shares. Tekla Ltd stated it has 575,401 shares. Guardian Capital LP stated it has 14,968 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust has 8,839 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 98,266 shares.