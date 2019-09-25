American Financial Group Decreased Its Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) as Stock Rose; Portland Global Advisors Maintains Stake in Amgen (AMGN)

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $197.23. About 759,336 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07 million, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 240,421 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Enters Into Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Sahil Kapur: “One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the; 05/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Tom Long to General Manager in Boise, Idaho; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeline Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Court Risk (Correct); 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director Strategic Accounts; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN, SINCLAIR IN MOU TO DEVELOP NEXT GEN BROADCAST PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – Sinclair Drops as Judges Question Rule Leading to Tribune Deal; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN and NBC, but defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after “fake news” speeches by local anchors; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeframe Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Risk of Court Ruling; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 200,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 68,365 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 80,723 shares. Rbf Cap Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 93,979 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 771,234 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 43,324 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited has 71,689 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 400 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 73,727 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 139,723 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 435,769 shares. Weber Alan W invested in 3.68% or 180,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Citigroup has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 32.02 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

