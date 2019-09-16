American Financial Group Decreased Its Legg Mason (LM) Stake by $3.42 Million as Stock Rose; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shares Rose While Cyrus Capital Partners LP Upped Its Position

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 3.57 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Passenger Mile Yield 17.79 Cents; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 144,781 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.56M for 10.85 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer has 294,873 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Park Circle has 14.93% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 488,226 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 91,535 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 1.54M shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fin Corporation has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 148,712 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 867,857 shares. Diligent Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested in 1,052 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corp reported 7,076 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 26,314 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot has 0.06% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Brinker Cap Incorporated stated it has 41,209 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 10,100 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 366,945 shares, valued at $37.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

More recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: August 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,503 are held by First Allied Advisory Service. Timucuan Asset Fl holds 1.20M shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated reported 10,300 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap LP accumulated 0.3% or 118,065 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 188,469 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Fil Limited reported 189 shares stake. Hsbc Public Limited Liability owns 680,976 shares. 9,661 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt. Amer Bankshares has 69,316 shares. Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 12,689 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation holds 5.41% or 107,430 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Limited Company reported 0.21% stake. Loews invested in 0% or 11,110 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 39,894 shares. Muhlenkamp holds 3.15% or 114,330 shares.