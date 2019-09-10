American Financial Group Decreased Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake; Mistras Group (MG) Has 1.59 Sentiment

Mistras Group Inc (MG) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 46 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 29 reduced and sold their holdings in Mistras Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 15.36 million shares, up from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mistras Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 19 Increased: 31 New Position: 15.

American Financial Group Inc decreased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 38.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc sold 200,000 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 315,000 shares with $10.24M value, down from 515,000 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $16.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 2.07M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. for 1.99 million shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 728,619 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broad Run Investment Management Llc has 0.59% invested in the company for 971,558 shares. The Wisconsin-based National Investment Services Inc Wi has invested 0.58% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,500 shares.

Analysts await Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 46.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MG’s profit will be $6.32 million for 16.72 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Mistras Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mistras Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MG) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MISTRAS Group Acquires New Century Software, a Leading Pipeline Data Management Provider – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MISTRAS scoops up pipeline data management provider – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MISTRAS Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock increased 1.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 185,798 shares traded or 125.04% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) has declined 25.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 20C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M; 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $726.5M

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $422.39 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Services; International; and Products and Systems. It currently has negative earnings. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, makes, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $428.66 million for 9.35 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity. The insider KOCH CHARLES JOHN bought 15,000 shares worth $486,750.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “National lender bringing tech hub to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Regulator approves Citizens’ newest wealth center – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Inv Advsrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 509,930 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 112,295 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited stated it has 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Menta Capital Ltd holds 15,152 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 214,377 shares. Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri holds 0.02% or 6,575 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 5.16M shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 95 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ftb Advsrs holds 3,466 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Profund Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 11,665 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 554,491 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio.