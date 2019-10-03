American Financial Group Decreased Holding in Invesco LTD (IVZ) by $1.00 Million as Share Price Declined; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position in West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) as Stock Value Rose

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 3.26M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY NET REVENUES $958.0 MLN VS $867.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Holding(s) in Company; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Em Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Net $253.9M; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 1.5% Position in Blackline

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 354,233 shares traded or 10.50% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Johnson Ben F. III had bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.48M for 6.76 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.