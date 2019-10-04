American Financial Group Cut Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stake by $18.68 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Stag Industrial (STAG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Cut Position

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07M, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 454,235 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group; 20/04/2018 – FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair’s Deal; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR- DIVESTED STATIONS SALE ALSO INCLUDES ANOTHER ABOUT $100 MLN IN RETAINED WORKING CAPITAL THAT WILL CONVERT TO CASH OVER 90-120 DAYS POST CLOSE; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Responds To Unfounded Media Criticism; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Info About Agreements to Sell TV Stations Related to Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette lnstaLift® In The United States; 25/04/2018 – Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Will Grant Sinclair Options to Acquire Stations in Chicago; Austin, Texas; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN and NBC, but defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after “fake news” speeches by local anchors

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) by 38.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 126,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 197,601 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98M, down from 323,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 639,717 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold STAG shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Bankshares reported 2,632 shares stake. Moreover, Geode Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 1.52M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% or 1.78 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 83,855 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) reported 14,257 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 245,056 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Citigroup accumulated 359,353 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.15% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). First Tru Advisors L P, Illinois-based fund reported 81,988 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 92,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 50,645 shares. 141,246 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding.

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $60.74M for 16.39 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VTIP) by 6,169 shares to 14,931 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 61,657 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 2.80M shares. Maverick Capital Limited owns 113,270 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 377,338 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 1,342 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 244,066 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Brant Point Inv Ltd Co invested in 0.1% or 19,198 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Inc has 0.11% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 9,600 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 36,244 shares. 628,000 are owned by Growth Management L P. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Company Ma has 39,198 shares. Axa invested in 0.05% or 251,789 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 119,980 shares.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 90,000 shares to 785,000 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 31.43 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

