American Financial Group Cut Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Position By $3.20 Million; 1 Analysts Bullish Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG)

American Financial Group Inc decreased Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc sold 160,000 shares as Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII)’s stock rose 36.35%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 160,000 shares with $3.34M value, down from 320,000 last quarter. Rent A Ctr Inc New now has $1.43B valuation. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. It is down 144.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c

Among 2 analysts covering Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Key Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray. Seaport Global maintained Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. See Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $2.75 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability holds 14,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Optimum Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,100 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Federated Investors Pa reported 0% stake. 38,057 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 422,739 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc Inc invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) or 273,080 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 33,096 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 29,362 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 39,859 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Rent-A-Center had 13 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Janney Capital on Tuesday, February 5. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. Stephens maintained Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig well servicing contractor. The company has market cap of $60.37 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International divisions.