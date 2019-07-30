American Financial Group Cut Its Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) Holding by $3.19 Million; Stock Price Declined; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lowered Lgi Homes (LGIH) Holding by $2.78 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (LGIH) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 46,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,094 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42 million, down from 501,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.59. About 195,601 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and 1Q 2018 Home Closings; 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: SNOW GONE lnvented (LGI-2427); 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: SNOW GONE Invented (LGI-2427); 05/03/2018 LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 23/04/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560; 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) by 60.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc analyzed 159,430 shares as the company's stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,157 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 262,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 158,456 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 158,230 shares to 636,680 shares, valued at $36.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 107,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI).

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LGI Homes Opens New Section in Highly Sought After North Austin Community – GlobeNewswire” published on October 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “LGI Homes, Inc. Appoints Laura Miller to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LGI Homes Expands Into Nevada With Affordable New Homes in Las Vegas – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of its First Community in Fort Pierce – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 14.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.9 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $37.13M for 10.89 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Cap Ltd Liability owns 82,645 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Montgomery Investment Management accumulated 93,940 shares or 2.52% of the stock. 13,018 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Oz Mngmt LP reported 58,500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 6,940 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 262,358 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.05% or 3,267 shares. Shaker Invs Ltd Company Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 44,290 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp holds 173,458 shares. Us Bancshares De stated it has 46 shares. Wasatch Advsrs stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). White Pine Cap Ltd Liability holds 26,490 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3.62 million were reported by Victory Cap Mgmt. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 38,268 shares. 18,539 are owned by Stifel. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 10,521 shares. 3,216 were reported by National Bank Of Montreal Can. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 452,902 shares. Cove Street Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.4% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 59,454 are held by Lenox Wealth. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 18,986 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership owns 46,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). First Manhattan Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).