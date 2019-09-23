American Financial Group Cut Holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) by $18.68 Million; Eulav Asset Management Position in Dexcom (DXCM) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07M, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 365,664 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Twenty-First Century Fox announces deal to expand its local TV portfolio by acquiring seven local stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group for about $910M; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Rev $665.4M; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Anticipates Closing to Occur Near the End of the 2Q/beginning of the 3Q of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 104,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.58 million, up from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $155.33. About 518,910 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 33.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 366,945 shares, valued at $37.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 58,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 184,992 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 150 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Invs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 422,192 were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 58,696 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 113,270 shares. 377,338 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Tiger Legatus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.22% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Paloma Ptnrs holds 0.19% or 209,684 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Preferred Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 680 shares. Cyrus Capital LP has 0.16% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 25,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Tru holds 21 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fund Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Jennison Assoc Llc accumulated 0.21% or 1.39 million shares. Enterprise Svcs holds 0% or 10 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 13,750 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.23% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 297,647 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 5,711 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,624 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 33 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 4,149 shares. Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 262,900 shares or 0.61% of the stock. 1,051 are owned by Hwg L P. Raymond James Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 37,606 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 101,717 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 13,900 shares to 74,400 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).