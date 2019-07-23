American Financial Group Cut Holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by $1.48 Million as Stock Declined; As Moody’s (MCO) Stock Price Rose, Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Position

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 1.19M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A)

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $202.27. About 382,223 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Muscatine, Ia’s Goult; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Corporation Elects Vincent Forlenza and Gerrit Zalm to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Fayette County School District, Ky’s Issuer Rating To Aa2 And Lease Revenue Bonds To Aa3; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO PMHC Il, INC.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Corsair’s Proposed $75mm Incremental First Lien Term Loan Is Credit Negative, But B2 Cfr Unaffected; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa3 Rating To Cometa Energia’s Proposed $907 Million Notes; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Saranac CLO lll Limited; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Ratings Of Four Spanish Abs Transactions Backed By Electricity Tariff Deficit Receivables

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Limited Liability invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 41,578 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 33,263 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 8,680 are owned by Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Crestwood Management Limited Partnership has 12,836 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. 1,848 are owned by Boltwood Cap. Ingalls Snyder Limited Co accumulated 4,786 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Legal And General Group Incorporated Plc stated it has 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 4,537 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il holds 1,596 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 16 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Analytics Expands SaaS Offering With Banking Cloud Credit Risk for Regulatory Calculations and Credit Risk Reporting – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Higher Returns From Safe Investments: Risks for Bondholders – GuruFocus.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: Thank You Very Much Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,255 shares to 931,762 shares, valued at $67.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 125,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 26.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 4,890 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability, a Arizona-based fund reported 7,914 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Com has 51,425 shares. Auxier Asset Management has 1.32% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 107,364 shares. Moreover, Captrust Finance Advsrs has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 1,005 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce New York has invested 0.06% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 167,146 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Andra Ap holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 106,500 shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 3,757 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 60 shares. Fort LP invested in 0.02% or 1,893 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Verition Fund Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 18,717 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability owns 11,750 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Unreasonably Battered Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before They Correct to the Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 23, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Marijuana News Today: Pot Stock Market Stages Big Rally, Global Cannabis Usage Increases – Profit Confidential” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: Molson Coors Investors – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Continues Its Investigation of Potential Claims on Behalf of Investors of Molson Coors Brewing Company – TAP – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Taps Out Of Molson Coors, Downgrades Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.