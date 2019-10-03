American Financial Group Continues to Hold Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $563,288

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $154.84. About 2.20M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $60.97. About 4.41M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 30,000 shares to 300,600 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 352,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,624 shares, and cut its stake in Pdvwireless Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco reported 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd accumulated 29,574 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 16,678 shares. Moreover, Westover Cap Ltd Co has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,439 shares. Redwood Capital Llc invested in 252,284 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 800,102 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parkside Natl Bank Tru stated it has 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Great Lakes Lc invested in 1.2% or 1.01M shares. Numerixs Invest Technology invested 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Berkshire Asset Limited Company Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,638 shares. Illinois-based Cibc Comml Bank Usa has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Headinvest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,707 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Services Gp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,166 shares. 1,250 were reported by Wisconsin Cap Limited Liability. Drexel Morgan And Co reported 10,112 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il invested in 161,057 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Arvest Bankshares Tru Division reported 0.01% stake. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Linscomb And Williams stated it has 3,777 shares. Glynn Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% or 4,000 shares. Murphy Capital accumulated 45,871 shares. Bollard Ltd stated it has 42,500 shares. Cordasco Finance Net holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 50 shares. Washington Trust holds 39,984 shares. Ironwood Lc holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth owns 5,493 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.

