American Financial Group Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $2.70 Million; Harding Loevner LP Increased Stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Rose

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 52,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The hedge fund held 2.81M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.06 million, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76B market cap company. It closed at $28.52 lastly. It is down 11.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 155,693 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $97.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 74,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,660 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “iShares MSCI Chile ETF: Chile Macro Outlook 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Banco Santander hires Evertec as processor of its acquiring business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BSBR or BSAC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banco Santander-Chile 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Santander-Chile Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 352,425 shares to 560,624 shares, valued at $30.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AMD, CVS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 28 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Lyft, GM Rise Premarket; Slack, Mallinckrodt Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “World Champion Swimmer Chase Kalisz Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Screenings in Atlanta – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.