American Financial Group (AFG) Shares Rose While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Position; Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) Position Lifted by Green Square Capital Llc

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 3,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,307 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, down from 150,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 701,267 shares traded or 103.34% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) by 191.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,772 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 6.87M shares traded or 142.93% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 0.98% or $0.02 from last year's $2.04 per share. AFG's profit will be $181.16 million for 12.68 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Progressive Stock Isn't Worth a Look Without a Catalyst – Nasdaq" on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Insider Weekends: A Cluster Of Insider Purchases At Lions Gate Entertainment – Seeking Alpha" on December 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 50,664 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 100 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 29,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Tech has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 25,190 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 152,171 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 16,939 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.03% or 38,419 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 220,897 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 295,611 shares. Uss Inv Management Limited holds 0.38% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 350,600 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 98,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 4 shares. National Pension Service owns 1,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 5,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Retail Bank Division stated it has 0.6% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Private Cap Advsrs Incorporated has 49,094 shares. Ftb accumulated 82,397 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.08% or 7,724 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv reported 78,550 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And accumulated 1.86M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Essex Co Limited Liability Com invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Midwest Bank Trust Division has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Roundview Cap Lc holds 21,803 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has 285,140 shares. Century owns 119,989 shares. Axa holds 793,386 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cincinnati stated it has 651,666 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 100,000 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 63,748 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.